Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Shares Down 2.8%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 19,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 70,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Critical Elements Lithium Trading Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

About Critical Elements Lithium

(Get Rating)

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.