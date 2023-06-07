Critical Review: Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) versus Revvity (NYSE:PKI)

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) and Revvity (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Revvity alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83% Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Revvity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Revvity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revvity 0 5 5 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Revvity and Revvity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Revvity has a consensus price target of $158.60, suggesting a potential upside of 37.63%. Given Revvity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revvity is more favorable than Revvity.

Volatility and Risk

Revvity has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revvity and Revvity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $3.02 billion 4.75 $569.18 million $7.68 14.90 Revvity $3.31 billion 4.40 $569.18 million $7.68 15.01

Revvity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Revvity pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Revvity pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Revvity pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Revvity pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Revvity beats Revvity on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revvity

(Get Rating)

Revvity, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937, and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Revvity

(Get Rating)

Revvity, Inc provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. It focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics.? The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937, and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.