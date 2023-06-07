Critical Review: Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) vs. WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xperi and WM Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $510.21 million 0.95 -$757.48 million N/A N/A WM Technology $215.53 million 0.58 -$115.99 million ($1.15) -0.74

WM Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xperi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi N/A N/A N/A WM Technology -50.74% -29.12% -13.99%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Xperi and WM Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Xperi and WM Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 1 1 1 3.00 WM Technology 0 5 2 0 2.29

Xperi presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 82.25%. WM Technology has a consensus target price of $3.29, suggesting a potential upside of 287.06%. Given WM Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WM Technology is more favorable than Xperi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of WM Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xperi beats WM Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc. provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions; connected car solutions, including HD Radio, automotive connected media, and in-cabin monitoring solutions; and Media Platform that provides streaming and advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization. It also provides WM Business suite of monthly subscription-based software solutions, including WM Orders, WM Dispatch, WM Store, WM Dashboard, integrations, and API platform, as well as access to its WM Retail and WM Exchange products. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions; Sprout, a customer relationship management solution; and Cannveya, a delivery and logistics software solution. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

