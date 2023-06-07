Critical Survey: AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) vs. Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AERWINS Technologies N/A -54.68% -1.82% Joby Aviation N/A -31.02% -27.89%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$258.04 million ($0.53) -11.97

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Joby Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AERWINS Technologies and Joby Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Joby Aviation 1 3 1 0 2.00

AERWINS Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. Joby Aviation has a consensus price target of $6.13, indicating a potential downside of 3.47%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

Summary

AERWINS Technologies beats Joby Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AERWINS Technologies

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

