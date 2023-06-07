Critical Survey: SunCar Technology Group (SDA) vs. Its Rivals

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Rating) is one of 691 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SunCar Technology Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SunCar Technology Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCar Technology Group Competitors 113 587 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 67.64%. Given SunCar Technology Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SunCar Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

69.1% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group N/A -$290,000.00 -71.11 SunCar Technology Group Competitors $1.34 billion $28.55 million 6.97

SunCar Technology Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group. SunCar Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A -38.40% 3.68% SunCar Technology Group Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Summary

SunCar Technology Group beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SunCar Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited announced business combination with Auto Services Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.