Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
COIHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.04) to GBX 80 ($0.99) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,700 ($95.72) to GBX 7,100 ($88.26) in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. Croda International has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $46.94.
Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties. The Consumer Care segment offers specialty sustainable skin care, hair care, and solar protection ingredients.
