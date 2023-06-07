Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

COIHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.04) to GBX 80 ($0.99) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,700 ($95.72) to GBX 7,100 ($88.26) in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. Croda International has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $46.94.

Croda International Increases Dividend

About Croda International

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3193 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Get Rating)

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties. The Consumer Care segment offers specialty sustainable skin care, hair care, and solar protection ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.