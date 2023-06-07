CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. CV shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 29,600 shares.
CV Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
About CV
CV Holdings, Inc is a specialty finance company with ownership in finance platforms across multiple businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. It operates through the subsidiaries Centra Funding LLC and CV Capital Funding LLC. The company was founded on May 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CV (CVHL)
- Shopify Soars 6% On Logistics Sale; EPS Forecast To Grow 715%
- Gevo’s Cash Flow, Small Cap Buying Back Shares
- Tesla: How and Why It Gets To $300
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.