CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. CV shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 29,600 shares.

CV Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc is a specialty finance company with ownership in finance platforms across multiple businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. It operates through the subsidiaries Centra Funding LLC and CV Capital Funding LLC. The company was founded on May 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

