Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CYTK opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,255.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $156,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,255.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $157,349.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,953 shares of company stock worth $3,559,676 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

