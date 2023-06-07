Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CYTK opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $55.80.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $70,586.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $438,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $70,586.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,953 shares of company stock worth $3,559,676. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,696 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.