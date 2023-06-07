DA Davidson Increases GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $45.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GTLB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in GitLab by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 7.0% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.