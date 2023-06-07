Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Raised to $95.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369,517 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,125,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000,000 after purchasing an additional 447,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,983 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

