Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) rose 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $180.00 and last traded at $180.00. Approximately 237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.55.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.85.

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

