Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 18,652 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,871,355.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at $33,759,640.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $6,602,612.70.

On Monday, April 10th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $6,233,517.23.

Datadog Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of -377.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,013,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $93,564,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

