Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 13,741 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,378,634.53. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 274,889 shares in the company, valued at $27,579,613.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $7,285,550.76.

On Thursday, May 11th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $6,155,858.64.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $4,979,066.28.

On Monday, March 13th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,716,446.76.

Shares of DDOG opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.21 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

