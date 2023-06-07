Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 71,364 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $7,285,550.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 274,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,063,418.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 13,741 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,378,634.53.

On Thursday, May 11th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $6,155,858.64.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $4,979,066.28.

On Monday, March 13th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,716,446.76.

DDOG opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.21 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,756,000 after acquiring an additional 654,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after acquiring an additional 945,516 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Datadog by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,094,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,848,000 after acquiring an additional 324,130 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

