Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) President Sells $1,103,930.99 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) President Amit Agarwal sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,103,930.99. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,002,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of -377.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

