David M. Obstler Sells 14,561 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 14,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,460,905.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,621.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Datadog Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ DDOG opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of -377.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Datadog (DDOG)
- Shopify Soars 6% On Logistics Sale; EPS Forecast To Grow 715%
- Gevo’s Cash Flow, Small Cap Buying Back Shares
- Tesla: How and Why It Gets To $300
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.