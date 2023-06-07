David M. Obstler Sells 14,561 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 14,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,460,905.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,621.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Datadog Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of -377.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Datadog by 52.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 52.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 246,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 5.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

