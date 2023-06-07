David P. Poroch Sells 10,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

