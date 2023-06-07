Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Democracy International Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Democracy International Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Democracy International Fund stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Democracy International Fund makes up approximately 0.8% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 15.13% of Democracy International Fund worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Democracy International Fund

The Democracy International Fund (DMCY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democracy Investments International index. The fund tracks an index of global, large- and mid-cap companies outside the US. The index aims to overweight investments in democratic countries while underweighting those in authoritarian countries.

