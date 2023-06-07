dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Shares Up 2.8%

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.23. 225,215 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 180,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNTL. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

