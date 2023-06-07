DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.