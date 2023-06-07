Devon Energy (DVN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN):

5/22/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $71.00.

5/19/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $71.00 to $65.00.

5/18/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $82.00.

5/17/2023 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/17/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $71.00 to $64.00.

5/10/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $87.00 to $81.00.

5/9/2023 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $60.00.

4/21/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/12/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Devon Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DVN opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

