Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($44.75) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($52.21) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.94) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($49.10) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 4,890 ($60.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($38.54) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,957.14 ($49.19).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,372.50 ($41.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,134.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,592.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,614.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,326.50 ($41.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,973 ($49.39).

Insider Buying and Selling at Diageo

About Diageo

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,508 ($43.61) per share, with a total value of £8,278.88 ($10,291.99). Insiders bought a total of 468 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,844 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.