Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

DLR opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $139.14.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

