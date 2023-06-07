Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $16,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 695,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,761,526. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

