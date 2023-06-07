Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $16.10 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,059 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $16,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,808,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $540,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

