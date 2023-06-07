Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in MongoDB by 87.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 325,136 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 5,168.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 273,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,751,000 after buying an additional 267,886 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 289,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 203,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MongoDB by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $387.62 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $398.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,112,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $429,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,727,345.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,682 shares of company stock worth $26,516,196 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.35.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

