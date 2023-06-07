Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,562 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $15,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE AGR opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

See Also

