Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 785 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $15,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 120,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 520,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 120,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 520,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,126,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,446,835.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

AKRO stock opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 20.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of -0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.29. On average, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

