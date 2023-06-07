Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Shares Down 4.2%

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 36,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 89,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $45.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 4.87.

Institutional Trading of Direct Digital

Direct Digital ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $29.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million. Direct Digital had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Analysts forecast that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direct Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Direct Digital by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

