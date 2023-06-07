Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Shares Down 4.2%

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 36,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 89,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $45.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 4.87.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direct Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Direct Digital by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
