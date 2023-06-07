Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE DFS opened at $112.33 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $119.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average of $103.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 52.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

