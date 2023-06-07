Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Director Adam D. Portnoy Purchases 2,318,081 Shares

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,318,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $4,056,641.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,648,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,884,388.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $474.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,419,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 79,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 275,855 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 560,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 59,726 shares during the last quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 10,126,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 388,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 108,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

