Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Neutral”

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $172.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.14.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $157.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $153.81 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.09.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after acquiring an additional 192,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

