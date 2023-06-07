Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 375 ($4.66) price target on the stock.

DOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.98) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.35) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

LON:DOM opened at GBX 281.80 ($3.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 214.34 ($2.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 337.40 ($4.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 288.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 292.66. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,480.00, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,263.16%.

In other news, insider Edward Jamieson sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.78), for a total transaction of £17,255.04 ($21,450.82). 12.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

