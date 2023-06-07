Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 375 ($4.66) price target on the stock.
DOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.98) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.35) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
LON:DOM opened at GBX 281.80 ($3.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 214.34 ($2.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 337.40 ($4.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 288.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 292.66. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,480.00, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04.
Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Edward Jamieson sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.78), for a total transaction of £17,255.04 ($21,450.82). 12.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
See Also
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.