Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.78.

Several brokerages have commented on DEI. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 2.9 %

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 149.02%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.