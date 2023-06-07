DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

