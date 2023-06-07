Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Lowered to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 175 ($2.18) in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dr. Martens from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Dr. Martens Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of DOCMF opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.51.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.