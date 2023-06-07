Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.05 and last traded at C$8.05. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.16.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Residential REIT is a newly created, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.