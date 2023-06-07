Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Trading 2.8% Higher

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. 102,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 179,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

