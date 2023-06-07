DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $124.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $129.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.38) price target on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.72) price target on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.82.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $109.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

