Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.25.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,765,000 after purchasing an additional 243,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.