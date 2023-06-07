Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells $801,000.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,188 shares in the company, valued at $32,070,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Meese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Robert Meese sold 4,600 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $690,322.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Robert Meese sold 763 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $107,453.29.

On Thursday, May 11th, Robert Meese sold 400 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $701,250.00.

NYSE DUOL opened at $167.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $168.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -133.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Duolingo’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 78.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 48.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

