dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 46,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 44,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About dynaCERT

dynaCERT, Inc engages in the design, engineering, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of a transportable hydrogen generator system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

