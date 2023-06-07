E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Trading Up 12.6%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) shares were up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 3,264,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 1,104,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

E-Home Household Service Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Get E-Home Household Service alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in E-Home Household Service by 39.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 333,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the second quarter valued at about $119,000.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E-Home Household Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Home Household Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.