Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) PT Lowered to $12.00

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 3.5 %

ECC stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $579.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Point Credit

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.96%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.33%.

In other Eagle Point Credit news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 12.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 6.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

