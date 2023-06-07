Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.37. 50,264 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 29,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Income

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter worth about $3,054,660,000,000.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

