East Imperial (LON:EISB) Trading 13.2% Higher

East Imperial PLC (LON:EISB – Get Rating) traded up 13.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). 2,452,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,577,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

East Imperial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 million and a P/E ratio of -107.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.04.

About East Imperial

East Imperial PLC manufactures and distributes beverages in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Europe. The company offers tonics and mixers; and spirits, such as beer, bourbon, gin, mezcal, prosecco, rum, seedlip, tequila, vodka, and whiskey, as well as non-alcoholic products.

