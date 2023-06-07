East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,802. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Parker Shi bought 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,642. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.