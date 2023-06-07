Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Eaton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $183.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $187.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.93.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

