eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.30.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.68.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

